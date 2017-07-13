DU Admissions 2017: 4th Cut-Off List Out

Delhi University's fourth cut-off saw a dip of 0.25 per cent from the previous list with the highest settling at 97.75 per cent for BA (Hons) Psychology course at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR). In the third list, LSR had pegged its highest cut-off at 98 per cent for the same course. Second highest cut-off in the fourth list are 97.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Journalism at LSR and BA (Hons) Economics at Hindu College. The DU had announced its first cut-off on 23 June and the highest was 99.66% for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. About 57 per cent of around 52,000 seats in undergraduate courses in various Delhi University colleges have been filled till now.

Admissions that begins tomorrow for the fourth-list will continue till July 15.

"After approval of admission by respective colleges, the applicant has to make online payment on the varsity's website till the deadline announced by the administration," a release said.

Next cut-off list will be released on July 18.