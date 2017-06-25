DU Admission First Day: High Cut-Offs, Overloaded Website Play Spoilsport

The overloaded website of Delhi University was inaccessible for quite some time, reported Press Trust of India, forcing students to throng into their respective colleges of choice.
To get admission to DU colleges, the rules suggest that the applicants need to study the cut-off list first, then select courses and colleges on the university website, take print out of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with the slip and required documents.
"The admission portal of the varsity was not accessible. Thus, students could not take out the print out, resulting in less number of students turning up for admission. However, it was still a normal crowd, considering the high cut-offs and the holiday on Sunday and Monday," a professor from Ramjas College told PTI.
Though authorities are expecting a good number of applications on Tuesday, which is the next day of admission after the Eid holiday.
Breaking away from tradition, off-campus colleges have announced higher cut-offs similar to those announced by North and South campus (on-campus) colleges, this year, reported PTI. Still, cut-offs for courses in Hindi and Sanskrit (Honours) hovered within an achievable 60-70 per cent for most colleges.
Meanwhile, aspirants from states like Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu were in knots when some colleges denied admitting them; reason: they are yet to receive their original class 12 mark sheets.
Admission denied for TN students at DU for not having 12th Mark Sheet; Students reqstd TN govt to intervene @AIADMKOfficial@TTVDhinakaranpic.twitter.com/ueGDqaVnIK- Manoj Prabakar S (@imanojprabakar) June 24, 2017
DU colleges strict in rules not to allow admission without original documents. Many talented students set to lose a year due to CBSE apathy- atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) June 24, 2017
The issue was, however, resolved as the colleges accepted their applications after receiving an undertaking from the students stating that the originals will be submitted within a stipulated time, reported PTI.
54,000 undergraduate seats of various Delhi University colleges received over 2.5 lakh online applications while the merit-based courses window was open till June 13.
The second cut-off list of DU is expected to be issued on July 1.
(With Inputs from PTI)
