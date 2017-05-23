News Flash
Non-bailable warrants against 7 actors including Surya, Sarath Kumar, who failed to appear in court in defamation case

DU Admission 2017: When And How To Apply At St. Stephens College And Jesus And Mary College

In case of both St. Stephens College and JMC, a student will have to fill a separate form which is available on the official websites of these colleges. However, it is also mandatory that a student should fill the DU UG application form available on the DU admission portal as well.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 23, 2017 11:53 IST
20 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DU Admission 2017: When And How To Apply At St. Stephens College And Jesus And Mary College

DU Admission 2017: How To Apply At St. Stephens College And JMC

New Delhi:  Delhi University has begun the online application process on May 22 and the last date to apply is June 12. There are 77 colleges for which the university is conducting the admission drive. However, two colleges conduct their own separate application process. These are St. Stephens College in North Campus and Jesus and Mary College in South Campus. Jesus and Mary College, popularly known as JMC, is an all-girls college. The application process for both these colleges will be conducted within the same schedule as for all other colleges under Delhi University, that is the application process will end on June 12. 

In case of both St. Stephens College and JMC, a student will have to fill a separate form which is available on the official websites of these colleges. However, it is also mandatory that a student should fill the DU UG application form available on the DU admission portal as well. A candidate who fails to fill the centralized DU application form will not be considered for admission to either of the colleges even though they may have filled their separate application form. 
 
st stephens college

At St. Stephens, 50 per cent of all the seats are reserved for Christian candidates. For the rest of the available seats, 17 per cent are available for SC/ST candidates, 3 per cent for PwD candidates and remaining 80 per cent for general candidates. 

Read Here: DU UG Application Process Begins; Important Points To Remember

After the application process is over, St. Stephens will shortlist applicants for aptitude test and interview. The weightage for marks in the qualifying exam, aptitude test, and interview is 85%, 5%, and 10% respectively.
 
jmc

In case of JMC, the college will declare the cutoff list on the college's official website and/or notice board as per the Delhi University schedule. 

The detailed instructions on application process, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details are given in the official prospectus which is available on the website of both the colleges respectively. 

Click here for more Admission and Education News

Trending

Share this story on

20 Shares
ALSO READPresident Trump In Israel: An Awkward Selfie And Bonding Over Media Gripes
DU AdmissionDU UG AdmissionDU Admission 2017DU UG Admission 2017Delhi University AdmissionDelhi University Admission 2017Delhi University undergraduate admissionJesus and Mary College admissionSt. Stephens College admissionJesus and Mary College

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................