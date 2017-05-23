DU Admission 2017: When And How To Apply At St. Stephens College And Jesus And Mary College

In case of both St. Stephens College and JMC, a student will have to fill a separate form which is available on the official websites of these colleges. However, it is also mandatory that a student should fill the DU UG application form available on the DU admission portal as well. A candidate who fails to fill the centralized DU application form will not be considered for admission to either of the colleges even though they may have filled their separate application form.
At St. Stephens, 50 per cent of all the seats are reserved for Christian candidates. For the rest of the available seats, 17 per cent are available for SC/ST candidates, 3 per cent for PwD candidates and remaining 80 per cent for general candidates.
After the application process is over, St. Stephens will shortlist applicants for aptitude test and interview. The weightage for marks in the qualifying exam, aptitude test, and interview is 85%, 5%, and 10% respectively.
In case of JMC, the college will declare the cutoff list on the college's official website and/or notice board as per the Delhi University schedule.
The detailed instructions on application process, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details are given in the official prospectus which is available on the website of both the colleges respectively.
