DU Admission 2017: What Are Entrance-Based And Merit-Based UG Courses As per the release on the university's official website, the application process for all under graduate courses where admission is done on the basis of merit in plus 2 will begin from May 22. The application process for all entrance-based under graduate courses will begin from May 31.

The application process for Delhi University is a completely online process and students who wish to apply can easily submit their application form along with application fee on the official website. The online application process makes it easier for outstation students to apply at Delhi University colleges.



What are Merit-based courses at Delhi University?



Merit-based courses are those under graduate courses in which admission is done on the basis of marks scored by a student in class 12 board exam. For these courses, the university publishes cut off marks for the various colleges which fall under the aegis of Delhi University. For admission to most of the courses, marks scored in best four subjects that is one language and three electives, is considered.



What are Entrance-based courses at Delhi University?



These are the courses, for which Delhi University conducts an entrance test to select students for admission. In case of entrance-based courses, the university may or may not decide to give weightage to marks scored in class 12 board exams. Till last year, the university conducted entrance exam for admission to BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication, B.El.Ed., B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education and Sports Science, BA (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences, B.Tech. in IT and Mathematical Innovations, B.P.Ed., BMS, BA (Hons.) Business Economics, and Bachelor of Business Administration. The list of courses for which entrance test would be conducted this year will be released later on by the university.



