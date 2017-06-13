DU Admission 2017: University Silent On Application Dates For Entrance Based UG Courses Delhi University began the application process for Post Graduate, MPhil, and PhD courses yesterday. However, there is still no word on the application commencement date for entrance based undergraduate courses.

Share EMAIL PRINT DU Admission 2017: No Update On Dates For Entrance Based UG Courses New Delhi: Delhi University began the application process for Post Graduate, MPhil, and PhD courses yesterday. However, there is still no word on the application commencement date for entrance based undergraduate courses. Delhi University has already concluded the application for merit based under graduate courses but has made no updates regarding the entrance based courses. The university is expected to conduct entrance exam for admission to 9 different under graduate courses this year. The entrance based courses account for almost 1600 seats.



Earlier the university conducted DU JAT for admission to three courses - BBA, BMS, and BBE. However, this year, the university notified entrance exam for the following 9 courses: Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics

B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)

B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. (Hons.) Music

Earlier, the university had notified that the



This year DU application process has been mired with glitches, many blaming the website for lower number of applications received. The university also retracted its decision to conduct online examination for PG courses. One of the reasons for the delay in application process for entrance based UG courses could be the glitches faced during application process for merit based UG courses. However, the clear picture will be revealed only after a formal announcement from the University.



Meanwhile, St. Stephens college has culminated the application process and will most likely declare the cut off list today. The University too is following the usual schedule in case of merit-based courses and will begin ECA trials from June 17.





