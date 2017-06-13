DU Admission 2017: University Silent On Application Dates For Entrance Based UG Courses

Earlier the university conducted DU JAT for admission to three courses - BBA, BMS, and BBE. However, this year, the university notified entrance exam for the following 9 courses:
- Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)
- B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics
- B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences
- Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
- Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)
- B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication
- B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)
- B.A. (Hons.) Music
Earlier, the university had notified that the application for entrance based courses will begin from May 31. But later the date was postponed and new dates were not released by the university.
This year DU application process has been mired with glitches, many blaming the website for lower number of applications received. The university also retracted its decision to conduct online examination for PG courses. One of the reasons for the delay in application process for entrance based UG courses could be the glitches faced during application process for merit based UG courses. However, the clear picture will be revealed only after a formal announcement from the University.
Meanwhile, St. Stephens college has culminated the application process and will most likely declare the cut off list today. The University too is following the usual schedule in case of merit-based courses and will begin ECA trials from June 17.