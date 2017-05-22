DU Admission 2017: Online Registration To Begin Today 6 pm Onwards, Apply For UG Courses At Du.ac.in

Delhi University (DU) admission will begin today and online registration for the same will start 6 pm onwards.

May 22, 2017
DU Admission 2017: Online Registration To Begin Today 6 pm Onwards, Apply For UG Courses At Du.ac.in

DU Admission 2017: Online Registration For UG/Undergraduate Courses To Begin 6 pm Onwards

New Delhi:  Delhi University (DU) admission,  which has stirred a moment of excitement and eagerness among candidates, will begin today and online registration for the same will start 6 pm onwards. The web portal for merit based undergraduate admission will kickstart the registration process from 6 pm today. Click here for the list of important things applicants must take care of. The University has made the announcement, on its official portal. This has thus put an end to the long wait of students, who had been waiting for the official declaration of the admission first, and next for the online registration to begin!
 
