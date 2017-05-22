DU Admission 2017: Online Registration Begins, Apply At Du.ac.in Delhi University (DU) has started the online registration of admission to merit based undergraduate courses.

Delhi University (DU) has started the online registration of admission to merit based undergraduate courses. The varsity, according to the update released on the official website, has started the registration process at 6 pm. Candidates can now apply for the merit based courses at du.ac.in. Candidates, who are all set with the scanned copies of the documents can now apply. Those opting for ECA and sports quota must also apply online. In order to apply online, candidates must have a valid email id.



Though it has begun earlier than previous year, but it has been too late as per the plans of the varsity. The University will begin the online registration for 54000 seats available in 62 affiliated colleges. As per the press release, the application submission is likely to continue till 12 June 2017. Delhi University will accept applications through online mode only.



Registration for entrance based courses will begin from 31 May 2017. '



