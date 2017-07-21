DU admission 2017: NCWEB Announces Fifth Cut-Off; Check Complete List Here

The NCWEB of DU offers only BCom and BA courses. NCWEB had released the first cut-off on July 1 with the cut-off being 90 per cent for B.Com in the Hansraj and Miranda House colleges, reported PTI.
DU NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here
The students who have applied for NCWEB courses may check the complete list of fifth cut-off here:
The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.
DU is expected to release the 6th cut-off list for the regular colleges soon.
(With Inputs from PTI)
