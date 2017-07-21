DU admission 2017: NCWEB Announces Fifth Cut-Off; Check Complete List Here

Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) of University of Delhi released its fifth cut-off list today.

Education | | Updated: July 21, 2017 21:37 IST
New Delhi:  Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) of University of Delhi released its fifth cut-off list today. B A programme of Lakshmi Bai College and B Com course at the Jesus and Mary College are asking for the highest cut-off in the fifth list, 74 per cent. The NCWEB of Delhi University (DU) had announced its fourth cut-off list on last week, on July 17 and then Miranda House had announced the highest cut-off at 80 per cent.

The NCWEB of DU offers only BCom and BA courses. NCWEB had released the first cut-off on July 1 with the cut-off being 90 per cent for B.Com in the Hansraj and Miranda House colleges, reported PTI.


DU NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off 2017: Check Complete List Here


The students who have applied for NCWEB courses may check the complete list of fifth cut-off here:


The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.

DU is expected to release the 6th cut-off list for the regular colleges soon.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
 

