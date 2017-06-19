DU Admission 2017: Know All About Entrance Based Under Graduate Courses

Delhi University finally began the application process for entrance based under graduate courses on June 16, 2017. The last date to apply is June 25. DU will conduct entrance exam for a total of 9 courses this year.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2017 15:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DU Admission 2017: Know All About Entrance Based Under Graduate Courses

DU Admission 2017: Last date to apply for Entrance Based UG Coursesis June 25

New Delhi:  Delhi University finally began the application process for entrance based under graduate courses on June 16, 2017. The last date to apply is June 25. DU will conduct entrance exam for a total of 9 courses this year. The entrance exam will be a computer based test, except in case of BA (honors) Music. For BA (Honors) program in Music, the University will conduct a practical exam in the Department of Music. The entrance exam will be conducted in 18 cities.
 

DU Entrance Based UG Courses: Important Points


1.    The last date to apply for the entrance-based under graduate courses is June 25.
2.    The admit card for the online entrance examination will be available in the candidate's account created at the time of registration three days after the last date of registration, i.e. June 28 onwards.
3.    The admit card will have the information on date and venue for the entrance examination.
4.    Students should carry the print out of the admit card and a valid id card for the purpose of verification on the exam day. 
5.    The result and allotment information will be notified on the DU UG admission portal itself. 

Meanwhile, Delhi University has concluded the application process for merit-based under graduate courses. The first cut off for admission to merit-based UG courses will be declared on June 24. 

The online application process for post graduate and research courses is also underway and will end on June 22. 

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READWhy Kochi Metro Has Managed To Win Hearts
Delhi University admissionUG admission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................