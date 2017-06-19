DU Admission 2017: Know All About Entrance Based Under Graduate Courses

DU Entrance Based UG Courses: Important Points
1. The last date to apply for the entrance-based under graduate courses is June 25.
2. The admit card for the online entrance examination will be available in the candidate's account created at the time of registration three days after the last date of registration, i.e. June 28 onwards.
3. The admit card will have the information on date and venue for the entrance examination.
4. Students should carry the print out of the admit card and a valid id card for the purpose of verification on the exam day.
5. The result and allotment information will be notified on the DU UG admission portal itself.
Meanwhile, Delhi University has concluded the application process for merit-based under graduate courses. The first cut off for admission to merit-based UG courses will be declared on June 24.
The online application process for post graduate and research courses is also underway and will end on June 22.
