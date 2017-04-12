DU Admission 2017: Delhi University Scraps Undergraduate Entrance Exam Proposal

New Delhi: Despite the reports of organising the Delhi University (DU) undergraduate admission in entrance mode, now the varsity has informed the Human Resources Ministry that the admission process in the university will be conducted in old cut-off list system. DU has scrapped a proposal to introduce entrance examination in undergraduate courses admission. The varsity's Standing Committee on Admissions was earlier pondering over admitting undergraduate students through an entrance exam rather than the existing method of of cut-offs based on Class XII results.
Earlier an official from Delhi University had told Press Trust of India that the traditional cut-offs based on marks of Class XII may no longer be the sole criteria for admissions in DU and the university is considering an entrance system for admission.
Modalities like whether the entrance test should be subjective or objective, the admissions should be solely on basis of entrance test or have a certain weightage for board marks were discussed.
However, DU has informed the HRD Ministry that it has decided to continue with the old admission process.
"DU has informed that it would continue with the admission process which was followed for various undergraduate courses last year. It is not introducing admission through entrance test in any course this year and there are no fresh guidelines in this regard," a senior HRD Ministry official told PTI.
This means, the university will have entrance examination for BMS, BBE, BBA, BTech, BA Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor in Multimedia and Mass Communication and Bachelor or Science in Physical Education now, as in previous years. Admission to other courses will be done through the cut-off list system.
A senior DU official, who is member of the admissions committee said, "We had made certain recommendations but the varsity has decided not to go ahead with it as the plan requires more feasibility study before it is placed before the statutory bodies."
The admission process in DU will be conducted in online mode.
(With Inputs from PTI)
