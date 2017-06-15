DU Admission 2017: Delhi University Postpones Cut Off Declaration; Know The New Schedule In another instance of delays, Delhi University has shifted the date for announcement of first cut off from June 20 to June 23. The cut offs will be declared in the evening and the admission process will start at the colleges the next day.

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi University will now announce the first cut off list on June 23 New Delhi: In another instance of delays, Delhi University has shifted the date for announcement of first cut off from June 20 to June 23. The cut offs will be declared in the evening and the admission process will start at the colleges the next day. The cut off will be announced for all merit-based courses. The



According to the revised schedule, the first cut off for Delhi University will be announced on June 23, and the admission process at all the colleges on the basis of the first cut off will begin from June 24. The admission process for the first cut off list will end on June 28, 2017.



The second cut off will be out on July 1 and third cut off will be announced on July 7. Fourth and fifth cut off will be declared on July 13 and July 18 respectively. University may declare further cut off list depending on the vacant seats available.



Students who qualify as per the cut off can report to the respective college for document verification and approval of admission. The timings for morning college will be 9:30 am to 1:30 pm and for evening college will be 4 pm to 7 pm. After approval of admission, a candidate would need to login to university’s admission portal to make online admission fee payment.



