Delhi University First Cut Off Released; 98.25% For Economics And Commerce At SGTB Khalsa College In case of B.Com. there's not a single college which has set its cut off below 90 for B.Com. honors program. The highest cut off is set by SGTB Khalsa college with 98.25% followed by SRCC with 97.75% and Ramjas with 97.5%.

76 Shares EMAIL PRINT DU Cut off Released, Over 90% for B.Com. and BA Economics New Delhi: Delhi University has released its first cut off for admission to under graduate courses in the 2017-18 academic session. There has been a seemingly marginal dip in the cut off percentage this year which has come as a sigh of relief for the students. However, going through the list of the cut offs, it is clear that the first cut off list is not for students who have managed to score below 90 and wish to take admission in any of the top courses or colleges or both.



and the cut off for both B.Com. (Honors) and BA Economics (Honors) was set at 97.75%. Students with less than 90% marks in 12th board and seeking admission to B.Com. (H) and BA Economics will have to wait till second or third cut off list to make the cut.



In case of B.Com. there's not a single college which has set its cut off below 90 for B.Com. honors program. The highest cut off is set by SGTB Khalsa college with 98.25% followed by SRCC with 97.75% and Ramjas with 97.5%. The situation is similar at other top colleges such as Sri Venkateswara College where the cut off for B.Com. (H) is 97.5%.



In case of general B.Com. courses too, the situation is not too favorable. SGTB Khalsa college has set the cut off at 98.25% which is 0.25% more than the cut off for B.Com. (H). The cut off for general B.Com. at Sri Venkateswara college is 96.5%, at Maitreyi and Mata Sundari Colleges, it is 95%. At Ramjas the cut off for general B.Com. is 96.5%. The cut off percentage has dipped below 90% for B.Com. only at Bhagini Nivedita college with 88% and at Aditi Mahavidyalaya with 86.5%.



In case of BA (Honors) Economics, the cut off has remained to the higher side of 90 in all the prominent colleges. The highest cut off for this course is 98.25% at SGTB Khalsa college followed by Shivaji college where it is set at 98%. SRCC with 97.75%, Hindu College, Kirorimal College, Gargi College and Lady Shri Ram College with 97.5%, and Hansraj College with 97.25% are no relief either. The lowest cut off for BA (H) Economics this year is at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Satyawati college (Evening) with 93%.



