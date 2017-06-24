Delhi University First Cut Off Released; Cut Off Remains Above 90 For Humanities In case of Humanities, the cut off for some of the popular courses like BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Psychology etc. has remained above 90 per cent at almost all the DU colleges.For BA English (Honours) the highest cut off is at SGTB Khalsa College with 98.75% followed by lady Shri Ram College with 98%.

55 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi University Cut off For Most Arts and Humanities courses is above 90% New Delhi: Delhi University announced the cut off for under graduate courses yesterday late night. Overall, the cut off has dipped for all popular courses, it is still hard for students with a decent but less than 90 per cent score to grab a seat in the first round of admission. In case of Humanities, the cut off for some of the popular courses like BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Psychology etc. has remained above 90 per cent at almost all the DU colleges.



For BA English (Honours) the highest cut off is at SGTB Khalsa College with 98.75% followed by lady Shri Ram College with 98%. At Miranda House, the cut of is 97.5%. Hans Raj and IP College for Women follow closely with 97% cut off. At Kamala Nehru College and Ramjas College, the cut off is 96.5%. Shivaji College, Maitreyi College, Lakshmibai College, And Satyawati College have set 96% cut off for BA English Honours. The lowest cut offs for this course are at Ramanujan College and Kalindi College with 92% and Mata Sundari College with 90%.



In case of BA Political Science (Honours) the cut off is again high for the top colleges, but certain colleges have cut offs lower than 90%. The highest cut off is at SGTB Khalsa College with 99%. Lady Shri Ram College for Women has set 97.5% as the cut off for this course. Miranda House, Kirori Mal College, Ramjas, and IP College for Women have set 97% cut off marks. Among the college which have set a lower cut off mark are Mata Sundari College with 90%, Motilal Nehru College (Evening) with 88%, Shri Aurobindo College with 86%, Kalindi College with 82% and Bhagini Nivedita College with 80%.



Read Here: Delhi University Commerce Cut Off Dips, SGTB Khalsa Sets 98.25%



BA Psychology (Honours) which remains one of the top courses in Arts and Humanities stream, the highest cut off is set at 98.5% by Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Kamla Nehru College and IP College for Women have followed suit with 97.5%. Cut off at Daulat Ram college is 97%. The lowest cut offs for BA Psychology (Honours) is at Ramanujan College with 93% and at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College with 91%.



Gargi colleges is offering BA (Honours) in Applied Psychology at 97%. At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College the cut off for Applied Psychology is 92.5% and at Vivekananda College, it is 93.5%.



Students who wish to apply for BA Programme course may find some relief as the cut off is below 90 for many colleges. SGTB Khalsa college has the highest cut off with 97%. IP College for Women and Miranda House come a close second with 96.5%. Hindu College follows with 96% and Lady Shri Ram is next with 95.5%. Kirori Mal College has set 95% as the cut off.



Delhi University First Cut Off Released; Check Complete List



Among the colleges which have set a lower cut off mark for BA Programme course are Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College with 90%, Dyal Singh College with 88%, Swami Shradhanand College and Vivekananda College with 86%, Janaki Devi Memorial College with 85%, Kalindi College with 84% and Bharati College with 83% marks. There are some colleges which have set cut off lower than 80% too such as Aditi Mahavidyalya where a student with 77% marks can get admission or Bhagini Nivedita college which has set 75% marks as the cut off.



Click here for more



Delhi University announced the cut off for under graduate courses yesterday late night. Overall, the cut off has dipped for all popular courses, it is still hard for students with a decent but less than 90 per cent score to grab a seat in the first round of admission. In case of Humanities, the cut off for some of the popular courses like BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Psychology etc. has remained above 90 per cent at almost all the DU colleges.For BA English (Honours) the highest cut off is at SGTB Khalsa College with 98.75% followed by lady Shri Ram College with 98%. At Miranda House, the cut of is 97.5%. Hans Raj and IP College for Women follow closely with 97% cut off. At Kamala Nehru College and Ramjas College, the cut off is 96.5%. Shivaji College, Maitreyi College, Lakshmibai College, And Satyawati College have set 96% cut off for BA English Honours. The lowest cut offs for this course are at Ramanujan College and Kalindi College with 92% and Mata Sundari College with 90%.In case of BA Political Science (Honours) the cut off is again high for the top colleges, but certain colleges have cut offs lower than 90%. The highest cut off is at SGTB Khalsa College with 99%. Lady Shri Ram College for Women has set 97.5% as the cut off for this course. Miranda House, Kirori Mal College, Ramjas, and IP College for Women have set 97% cut off marks. Among the college which have set a lower cut off mark are Mata Sundari College with 90%, Motilal Nehru College (Evening) with 88%, Shri Aurobindo College with 86%, Kalindi College with 82% and Bhagini Nivedita College with 80%.BA Psychology (Honours) which remains one of the top courses in Arts and Humanities stream, the highest cut off is set at 98.5% by Lady Shri Ram College for Women. Kamla Nehru College and IP College for Women have followed suit with 97.5%. Cut off at Daulat Ram college is 97%. The lowest cut offs for BA Psychology (Honours) is at Ramanujan College with 93% and at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College with 91%.Gargi colleges is offering BA (Honours) in Applied Psychology at 97%. At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College the cut off for Applied Psychology is 92.5% and at Vivekananda College, it is 93.5%.Students who wish to apply for BA Programme course may find some relief as the cut off is below 90 for many colleges. SGTB Khalsa college has the highest cut off with 97%. IP College for Women and Miranda House come a close second with 96.5%. Hindu College follows with 96% and Lady Shri Ram is next with 95.5%. Kirori Mal College has set 95% as the cut off.Among the colleges which have set a lower cut off mark for BA Programme course are Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College with 90%, Dyal Singh College with 88%, Swami Shradhanand College and Vivekananda College with 86%, Janaki Devi Memorial College with 85%, Kalindi College with 84% and Bharati College with 83% marks. There are some colleges which have set cut off lower than 80% too such as Aditi Mahavidyalya where a student with 77% marks can get admission or Bhagini Nivedita college which has set 75% marks as the cut off.Click here for more Education News