DU Admission 2017: Application Process For Entrance Based Under Graduate Courses To Begin Today

Like the application process for merit-based under graduate courses, DU will accept application for entrance courses through the online admission portal only. The entrance exam will be a computer-based test.
Earlier, the university conducted DU JAT (Joint Admission Test) for three courses - BBA, BMS, and BA in Business Economics.
The nine courses for which entrance exam will be conducted this year include,
- Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)
- B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics
- B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences
- Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
- Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)
- B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication
- B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)
- B.A. (Hons.) Music
Out of these, the entrance test for BA Music will be a practical entrance exam which will be held at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi.
The details of the registration process will be available soon. Till then students are advised to keep the following documents at hand for easy access at the time of form filling:
- Class 10th certificate (for date of birth)
- Qualifying examination (12th) marks statement
