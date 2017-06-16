Encounter on at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, 3 terrorists believed to be holed up inside a house

DU Admission 2017: Application Process For Entrance Based Under Graduate Courses To Begin Today Delhi University will begin the registration process for entrance based under graduate courses from today. The University stated in a press release on its official website, that the application process for 9 courses would begin today at 6:00 pm.

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi University will begin application for entrance based UG courses today New Delhi: The wait is finally over. Delhi University will begin the registration process for entrance based under graduate courses from today. The University stated in a press release on its official website, that the application process for 9 courses would begin today at 6:00 pm. Earlier the application process was scheduled to start on May 31 and has been delayed by almost a fortnight. The entrance exam will be conducted in 18 cities across India so as to encourage more students to apply.



Like the application process for merit-based under graduate courses, DU will accept application for entrance courses through the online admission portal only. The entrance exam will be a computer-based test.



Earlier, the university conducted DU JAT (Joint Admission Test) for three courses - BBA, BMS, and BA in Business Economics.



The nine courses for which entrance exam will be conducted this year include, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics

B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)

B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. (Hons.) Music

Out of these, the entrance test for BA Music will be a practical entrance exam which will be held at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi.



The details of the registration process will be available soon. Till then students are advised to keep the following documents at hand for easy access at the time of form filling: Class 10th certificate (for date of birth)

Qualifying examination (12th) marks statement

Click here for more



The wait is finally over. Delhi University will begin the registration process for entrance based under graduate courses from today. The University stated in a press release on its official website, that the application process for 9 courses would begin today at 6:00 pm. Earlier the application process was scheduled to start on May 31 and has been delayed by almost a fortnight. The entrance exam will be conducted in 18 cities across India so as to encourage more students to apply.Like the application process for merit-based under graduate courses, DU will accept application for entrance courses through the online admission portal only. The entrance exam will be a computer-based test.Earlier, the university conducted DU JAT (Joint Admission Test) for three courses - BBA, BMS, and BA in Business Economics.The nine courses for which entrance exam will be conducted this year include,Out of these, the entrance test for BA Music will be a practical entrance exam which will be held at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi.The details of the registration process will be available soon. Till then students are advised to keep the following documents at hand for easy access at the time of form filling:Click here for more Education News