DU Admission 2017: 5 Best Arts Colleges In North Campus

St. Stephens College: St. Stephens College is one of the most prestigious colleges of Delhi University. It is located in the North campus. The college is best known for its English faculty. The college offers BA courses in the following disciplines- English, Economics, History, Political Science, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Hindi, nad Urdu and Persian.
Miranda House: Miranda House is a women only college located in North Campus of the Delhi University. The college was recently in news for securing the first rank in NIRF All India ranking 2017 for colleges. The college offers BA (honors) courses in the following disciplines- Bengali, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Music, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit, and Sociology.
Hansraj College: Considered as one of the largest constituent colleges of Delhi University, Hansraj College is located in the North Campus of the university. The college has produced some noted alumni including Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, and Vinod Dua. The college offers BA (Hons) in Economics, English, Hindi, History, and Sanskrit.
Hindu College: Hindu College is another Delhi University college with an illustrative list of alumni. It is also one of the oldest college in in Delhi University. The college runs BA (Honors) courses in Economics, English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Sanskrit, and Sociology.
Indraprastha College for Women: Indraprastha College for Women or IP College for Women is the oldest women only college in Delhi University. It is also one of the few colleges in Delhi university to offer an undergraduate program in journalism and mass communication. The college offers BA (Honors) courses in the following specializations - Economics, English, Hindi, History, Music, Philosophy, Psychology, Political Science, Sanskrit, and Mathematics. The college also has simple BA Program course.
