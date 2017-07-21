DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List To Be Out On July 24 @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will release the CAP Round 3 provisional allotment list based on the MHT CET results.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra DTE Allotment CAP Round 3 List To Be Out Soon New Delhi: Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will release the CAP Round 3 provisional allotment list for admission to undergraduate engineering courses on July 24 based on the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), 2017. Reporting to the ARC as per Allotment of CAP Round III if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round 3 will be done from July 25 to July 28 up to 5.00 PM.



For reporting as per Allotment of CAP Round II if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round 2 was allowed from July 11 to July 14.



According to the schedule, display of vacant seats for CAP Round 3 was done on July 16.



Candidates are now given chance to "change the option from Sliding or Floating or Freezing and vice-versa, Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidates Login by himself/herself through the website" from July 16 to July 22.



(DTE) Maharashtra began the admission for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round 2 on July 11.









