DTE Maharashtra To Release Allotment List For Engineering CAP Today

How to check Provisional Allotment List?
Students can check their Provisional Allotment in the Engineering CAP round I through the following steps:
Step one: Go to official DTE, Maharashtra website: https://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/
Step two: Click on the Provisional Allotment link for CAP round I for BE/B.Tech. courses.
Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step four: Click on submit and your allotment status would be displayed.
The next step for students who have been allotted their desired course and college in the first list will be to report to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC). Students who have been allotted a seat in the Cap round I can report to the respective ARC from June 29 to July 3 up to 5:00 pm. The vacant seats for CAP round II will be displayed on July 5.
