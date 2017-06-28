DTE Maharashtra To Release Allotment List For Engineering CAP Today

DTE Maharashtra Allotment List For Engineering CAP To Be Out Shortly

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release the Provisional Allotment list for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round I today after 8.00 pm. The provisional allotment list will reflect which college and courses allotted to a student based on their rank in the MHT CET merit list. This year DTE Maharashtra will conduct counselling for All India Quota seats on the basis of rank in JEE Main 2017. Students can also check their provisional merit status from the DTE, Maharashtra official website.

How to check Provisional Allotment List?

Students can check their Provisional Allotment in the Engineering CAP round I through the following steps:

Step one: Go to official DTE, Maharashtra website: https://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the Provisional Allotment link for CAP round I for BE/B.Tech. courses.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Click on submit and your allotment status would be displayed.

The next step for students who have been allotted their desired course and college in the first list will be to report to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC). Students who have been allotted a seat in the Cap round I can report to the respective ARC from June 29 to July 3 up to 5:00 pm. The vacant seats for CAP round II will be displayed on July 5.



