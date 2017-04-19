DSMNRU Admission Process To Begin Tomorrow

Lucknow: The new admission process for the academic session 2017-2018 of Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) is likely to start from tomorrow, ie. April 20, 2017. DSMNRU, which is established by Government of Uttar Pradesh in the year 2008, is a highly innovative institute that proactively brings together the academia and social responsibility under one umbrella.
The University encourages inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach for holistic academic development of faculty and students alike.
In this session, the university will conduct the entrance test for 12 of its courses, while for the remaining 10 courses, admission will be done on merit basis, reported TOI.
Last year, Online or offline modes were available for the submission of the application form. The admission notification is expected tomorrow.
