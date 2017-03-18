Dravida Kazhakam (DK) Flags Off State-wide Campaign Opposing NEET In Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Kazhakam (DK) Students wing today flagged off the state-wide two-wheeler campaign opposing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu. The campaign was flagged off by DK State general secretary Jayakumar and is being led by the State joint secretary of the wing T Kamaraj. The campaign started from Sundarapuram near Periyar' statue. About 25 people on 10 two wheelers and a car will be a part of the campaign.



According to Press Trust of India, almost all political parties in the state have opposed the NEET exam. They are concerned that the introduction of NEET as the sole entrance exam for admission to medical and dental colleges will adversely affect the rural students in Tamil Nadu. The campaign has been organized from Chennai, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Thenkasi and Cuddalore and will culminate at Vriddhachalam with a public meeting on March 21.



Earlier, the state government had intensified its efforts to get the students from Tamil Nadu exempted from NEET exam. According to reports, a two member team of ministers from the state comprising of C Vijaya Baskar, State Minister for Health and K P Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education had met Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and J P Nadda to discuss the state's demand to abolish NEET exam. The Tamil Nadu state assembly had already passed a bill exempting students form the state from appearing in NEET and urged the Union Ministers to quicken the process of getting President's approval for the legislation.



In another news, the Madras High Court had condemned the Tamil Nadu government for its opposition to NEET and said that it only showed that the state government had no confidence in the abilities of students.



Read Here: Madras HC Questions Tamil Nadu Government's Opposition To NEET



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



