Dr Neelu Rohmetra, First Woman Indian Institute of Management Director

New Delhi: Dr. Neelu Rohmetra of Jammu University has been appointed as the director of Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh and she has become the first woman to helm an IIM in that capacity. Professor Neelu Rohmetra is currently the Rector of Kathua and Billawar Campuses of Jammu University Business School and is also the founder director of International Centre for Cross-Cultural Research and Human Resource Management (ICccR and HRM), University of Jammu. The government on Friday appointed 10 heads of IIMs which includes Dr. Neelu Rohmetra. The tenure of a new director will be for five years or until they turn 65 years of age.
Dr. Neelu Rohmetra is specializing in Human Resource Development, Organisation Behaviour, Change Management and Cross-Cultural Management and has been working as Professor of Management for the last 12 years in the Jammu University Business School in which she joined as an Assistant Professor in Management Studies in 1989.
The government appointed directors in IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Trichy, IIM Nagpur, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Rohtak, IIM Ranchi and IIM Bangalore yesterday. Now four IIMs (IIM Jammu, IIM Amritsar, IIM Udaipur and IIM Kozhikode) remain without directors.
Click here for more Education News