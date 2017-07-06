DOST Telangana Second Allotment Published, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in To Download Allotment Letter

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 2 allotment of DOST Telangana University and college admission.

Education | Edited by | Updated: July 06, 2017 19:20 IST
New Delhi:  Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 2 allotment of DOST Telangana University and college admission. Based on the DOST Telangana second list, the admission to undergraduate courses in various universities across Telangana will be held. The students may logon to DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details and may download the allotment letter. DOST had completed the first allotment admission process two days ago. 

DOST Telangana second allotment was expected yesterday, but it was delayed and now stands published.

Applications  were invited  earlier through  online  mode  for  registration  and admissions  into  various  Undergraduate  Courses,  such as  BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, etc., offered by various colleges affiliated to Osmania  University,  Kakatiya  University,  Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University  which  includes  Constituent,  Government, Aided, Autonomous  and  Private  Colleges  for  the  Academic  Year  2017-2018.

More than 1000 colleges with more than 4 lakh seats from across Telangana are participating in this DOST undergraduate admission allotment process.

The  candidates  who  have  passed  Intermediate  Examination  of Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognized  examination  from  other  boards/states  were given chance to apply.

"Phase-II allotments web published. Students can download allotment letters now", said a statement from DOST Telangana.
 

Telangana DOST Phase II Allotment 2017: How to download allotment letter


The students who are waiting for the DOST Telangana phase 2 allotment may download their allotment letters following these steps:
dost telangana second allotment

Step One: Go to the official website of DOST Telangana, Dost.cgg.gov.in
Step Two: Click on ''Login"link given on the right side of the page
Step Three: Login using your credentials
Step Four: Download your allotment letter


Telangana DOST Phase II Allotment 2017: How to confirm your admission after allotment of your seat


1.You can confirm your admission by visiting the concerned degree college and the college will verify your certificates. You have to pay your college admission fees. The principal of the college will confirm your admission by issuing a printed slip.
2.The students must keep all their originals ready before joining the college.
3. Report to the college on or before the dates mentioned in the schedule for confirming your admission for a given Phase.
4. Furnishing any false information will forefiet the admission.

