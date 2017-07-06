DOST Telangana Second Allotment Published, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in To Download Allotment Letter Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 2 allotment of DOST Telangana University and college admission.

DOST Telangana Second Allotment Published, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in New Delhi: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 2 allotment of DOST Telangana University and college admission. Based on the DOST Telangana second list, the admission to undergraduate courses in various universities across Telangana will be held. The students may logon to DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details and may download the allotment letter. DOST had completed the first allotment admission process two days ago.



DOST Telangana second



Applications were invited earlier through online mode for registration and admissions into various Undergraduate Courses, such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, etc., offered by various colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University which includes Constituent, Government, Aided, Autonomous and Private Colleges for the Academic Year 2017-2018.



More than 1000 colleges with more than 4 lakh seats from across Telangana are participating in this



The candidates who have passed Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states were given chance to apply.



"Phase-II allotments web published. Students can download allotment letters now", said a statement from DOST Telangana.

Telangana DOST Phase II Allotment 2017: How to download allotment letter

The students who are waiting for the DOST Telangana phase 2 allotment may download their allotment letters following these steps: DOST Telangana Second Allotment Published, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in

Step One: Go to the official website of DOST Telangana, Dost.cgg.gov.in

Step Two: Click on ''Login"link given on the right side of the page

Step Three: Login using your credentials

Step Four: Download your allotment letter

Telangana DOST Phase II Allotment 2017: How to confirm your admission after allotment of your seat

1.You can confirm your admission by visiting the concerned degree college and the college will verify your certificates. You have to pay your college admission fees. The principal of the college will confirm your admission by issuing a printed slip.

2.The students must keep all their originals ready before joining the college.

3. Report to the college on or before the dates mentioned in the schedule for confirming your admission for a given Phase.

4. Furnishing any false information will forefiet the admission.



Click here for more





