DOST Telangana To Declare Phase II Allotments Tomorrow

Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), the online admission portal for admission to undergraduate courses, in the State, will declare the phase II allotments tomorrow (5 July 2017). The DOST second allotment will be declared for all the six Universities: Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Osmania University. Earlier the second list was supposed to be released on 3 July. However it was later rescheduled to two days later. Candidates can find the list at dost.cgg.gov.in.

In order to provide financial benefit to students and give an easier alternative to application process, Telangana government had started the DOST previous year. In DOST 'it is onetime payment of Rs 100/- and the student can choose any number of colleges and courses in any university and in any phase, in case he/she decides to go for sliding.'

In the first allotment, 1,40,033 seats were filled through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), reported Manabadi.com. The report also added that maximum seats were filled in the Osmania University region where out of 1,42,860 seats available, 57,950 students got admission in 409 colleges.

Telangana BIE, the state board of intermediate education, had declared the results in April 2017.



