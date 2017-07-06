DOST Telangana Notifies New Date For Phase 2 Allotment Declaration

DOST Telangana has notified a new date for the phase 2 allotment list. As per the latest update given by Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), the online admission portal for admission to undergraduate courses, in the State, the phase 2 allotments will be declared today. After shifting the declaration date twice, the DOST has notified the new date for the allotment today. Earlier it was scheduled to be released on 3 July which was later rescheduled to 5 July. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the list.

In order to provide financial benefit to students and give an easier alternative to application process, Telangana government had started the DOST previous year. In DOST 'it is onetime payment of Rs 100/- and the student can choose any number of colleges and courses in any university and in any phase, in case he/she decides to go for sliding.'



As per manabadi.com, a total of 140033 seats were filled through DOST Telangana first allotment. Phase 2 schedule for admission to various colleges in the State was started on 26 June.

Students who have registered already in Phase-I can directly access web options for participating in Phase-II, said an update released by DOST Telangana.

The students will be notified about the new dates for admission to the available seats soon. As per The Hindu near about 3 lakh seats are vacant in the degree colleges in Telangana after the first phase of seat allotment.

