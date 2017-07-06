DOST Telangana Notifies New Date For Phase 2 Allotment Declaration

In order to provide financial benefit to students and give an easier alternative to application process, Telangana government had started the DOST previous year. In DOST 'it is onetime payment of Rs 100/- and the student can choose any number of colleges and courses in any university and in any phase, in case he/she decides to go for sliding.'
As per manabadi.com, a total of 140033 seats were filled through DOST Telangana first allotment. Phase 2 schedule for admission to various colleges in the State was started on 26 June.
Students who have registered already in Phase-I can directly access web options for participating in Phase-II, said an update released by DOST Telangana.
The students will be notified about the new dates for admission to the available seats soon. As per The Hindu near about 3 lakh seats are vacant in the degree colleges in Telangana after the first phase of seat allotment.