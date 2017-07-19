DOST Telangana Last Allotment To Be Released Today, Registration From Tomorrow

Phase III allotment for degree admission in the State will be released by Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) today. In a recent update released at dost.cgg.gov.in, the allotment will be out today and the registrations will begin tomorrow. The DOST second allotment was declared two days after the scheduled date. Candidates can login to the website to check their allotment details and can also download the allotment letter. DOST will be conducting the third and last phase of allotment for admission to degree courses in close to 4 lakh seats in the State available in more than 1000 colleges.

The second allotment list was released on 6 July and the last date for reporting to colleges was 14 July. Seat allotments for the third phase will begin from 3 August.

DOST admission process was started for granting admission to various various Undergraduate Courses, such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, etc., offered by various colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University which includes Constituent, Government, Aided, Autonomous and Private Colleges for the Academic Year 2017-2018.

Registrations for the third phase allotment will continue till 30 July and candidates shall have to report to the allotted colleges from 3 August till 11 August.



