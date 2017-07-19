DOST Telangana Last Allotment To Be Released Today, Registration From Tomorrow

The second allotment list was released on 6 July and the last date for reporting to colleges was 14 July. Seat allotments for the third phase will begin from 3 August.
DOST admission process was started for granting admission to various various Undergraduate Courses, such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, etc., offered by various colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University which includes Constituent, Government, Aided, Autonomous and Private Colleges for the Academic Year 2017-2018.
Registrations for the third phase allotment will continue till 30 July and candidates shall have to report to the allotted colleges from 3 August till 11 August.
