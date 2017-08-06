DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotments On August 7, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in

DOST phase 3 seat allotment results of DOST Telangana University and college admission is likely to be published tomorrow, ie, August 7.

New Delhi:  DOST phase 3 seat allotment results of DOST Telangana University and college admission is likely to be published tomorrow, ie, August 7. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has concluded the registration process of DOST Phase 3 allotments recently. Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) Telangana third list will be used for admission to undergraduate courses in various universities across Telangana. To access the DOST Phase three list, the students may logon to DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details and may download the allotment letter.

This will be the last allotment process, conducted by DOST, for admission to 4 lakh seats in the State available in close to 1000 colleges. 
 

DOST Third Phase Seat Allotment: Important Dates


Phase III Seat Allotments are likely to be on: August 7
DOST Phase III Reporting to colleges: August 7 to August 11

According to the TSCHE, allotment information will be SMSed to the RMN.

Applications  were invited  earlier through  online  mode  for  registration  and admissions  into  various Undergraduate  Courses,  such as  BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, etc., offered by various colleges affiliated to Osmania  University,  Kakatiya  University,  Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University  which  includes  Constituent,  Government, Aided, Autonomous  and  Private  Colleges  for  the  Academic  Year  2017-2018.

The  candidates  who  have  passed  Intermediate  Examination  of Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognized  examination  from  other  boards/states  were given chance to apply.

For this phase, earlier the registration was available till 30 July, which was further extended till 31 July. Registration date for DOST phase 3 allotment (last allotment) was then again extended and registration portal remained open till 3 August 2017 (5 pm). Candidates were given chance to register their options at dost.cgg.gov.in till then.

