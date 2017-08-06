DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotments On August 7, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in DOST phase 3 seat allotment results of DOST Telangana University and college admission is likely to be published tomorrow, ie, August 7.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotments On August 7, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in New Delhi: DOST phase 3 seat allotment results of DOST Telangana University and college admission is likely to be published tomorrow, ie, August 7. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has concluded the registration process of DOST Phase 3 allotments recently. Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) Telangana third list will be used for admission to undergraduate courses in various universities across Telangana. To access the DOST Phase three list, the students may logon to DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details and may download the allotment letter.



This will be the last allotment process, conducted by DOST, for admission to 4 lakh seats in the State available in close to 1000 colleges.

DOST Third Phase Seat Allotment: Important Dates

Phase III Seat Allotments are likely to be on: August 7

DOST Phase III Reporting to colleges: August 7 to August 11



According to the TSCHE, allotment information will be SMSed to the RMN.



Applications were invited earlier through online mode for registration and admissions into various Undergraduate Courses, such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, etc., offered by various colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University which includes Constituent, Government, Aided, Autonomous and Private Colleges for the Academic Year 2017-2018.



The candidates who have passed Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states were given chance to apply.



For this phase, earlier the registration was available till 30 July, which was further extended till 31 July. Registration date for DOST phase 3 allotment (last allotment) was then again extended and registration portal remained open till 3 August 2017 (5 pm). Candidates were given chance to register their options at dost.cgg.gov.in till then.



