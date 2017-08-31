GDP growth slows to 5.7% in June quarter, against 6.1% growth in March quarter

DOST 2017 Phase 4 Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Now Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) phase 4 allotment results have been declared on the official website of DOST, Telangana.

Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) phase 4 allotment results have been declared on the official website of DOST, Telangana. DOST allotment process is part of the undergraduate admission process in the state of Telangana. The students were given time from August 26 to August 29 to enter the web options on the official website of DOST 2017. DOST 2017 fourth phase allotment letters can be downloaded from the official website after logging on to the candidate login page."Phase-IV Allotments are web published now. Students may download Allotment Letters," said a statement from the DOST official website, dost.cgg.gov.in, According to the schedule , reporting to the allotted colleges will be done from September 1 to September 4, by 5 P.M.The DOST Phase four allotment letters can be accessed by the students by logging into DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details.The students may also download the allotment letter for the admission from the DOST official website.To download the allotment order, the candidates may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of DOST Telangana, Dost.cgg.gov.inStep Two: Click on ''Login"link given on the right side of the pageStep Three: Login using your credentialsStep Four: Download your allotment letterClick here for more Education News