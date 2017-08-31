News Flash
GDP growth slows to 5.7% in June quarter, against 6.1% growth in March quarter

DOST 2017 Phase 4 Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Now

Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) phase 4 allotment results have been declared on the official website of DOST, Telangana.

Education | | Updated: August 31, 2017 17:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DOST 2017 Phase 4 Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Now

DOST 2017 Phase 4 Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Now

New Delhi:  Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) phase 4 allotment results have been declared on the official website of DOST, Telangana. DOST allotment process is part of the undergraduate admission process in the state of Telangana. The students were given time from August 26 to August 29 to enter the web options on the official website of DOST 2017. DOST 2017 fourth phase allotment letters can be downloaded from the official website after logging on to the candidate login page.

 "Phase-IV Allotments are web published now. Students may download Allotment Letters," said a statement from the DOST official website, dost.cgg.gov.in,

According to the schedule, reporting to the allotted colleges will be done from September 1 to September 4, by 5 P.M.


DOST Fourth Phase Seat Allotment 2017: How to download allotment letters


The DOST Phase four allotment letters can be accessed by the students by logging into DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details. 

The students may also download the allotment letter for the admission from the DOST official website.

To download the allotment order, the candidates may follow these steps:
 
dost telangana second allotment
DOST 2017 Phase 4 Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Now

Step One: Go to the official website of DOST Telangana, Dost.cgg.gov.in
Step Two: Click on ''Login"link given on the right side of the page
Step Three: Login using your credentials
Step Four: Download your allotment letter

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READDMK Takes Math To President, Says Tamil Nadu Government Now In Minority
DOST AllotmentDOST Allotment OrderDOST resultsDOST allotment resultsDost phase four allotment

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linkRedmi 4a SaleLG V30

................................ Advertisement ................................