DOST 2017 Phase 4 Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Now

"Phase-IV Allotments are web published now. Students may download Allotment Letters," said a statement from the DOST official website, dost.cgg.gov.in,
According to the schedule, reporting to the allotted colleges will be done from September 1 to September 4, by 5 P.M.
DOST Fourth Phase Seat Allotment 2017: How to download allotment letters
The DOST Phase four allotment letters can be accessed by the students by logging into DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details.
The students may also download the allotment letter for the admission from the DOST official website.
To download the allotment order, the candidates may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of DOST Telangana, Dost.cgg.gov.in
Step Two: Click on ''Login"link given on the right side of the page
Step Three: Login using your credentials
Step Four: Download your allotment letter
