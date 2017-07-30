DNB CET 2017 July Admission: Rank Letter, Results Released; Check Now @ Nbe.edu.in

New Delhi: Rank Letters for the DNB CET (Post MBBS) centralized counseling of July 2017 admission session has been released on the official website of NBE. The Candidates who have appeared for DNB CET 2017 may check their rank letter on the official website by logging on with their Testing ID or Date of Birth. Diplomate National Board - Centralised Entrance Test (DNB-CET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for entry to various Post Graduate DNB courses including Direct 6 year course in the specialty of Plastic Surgery, Neuro-Surgery, Cardio-thoracic Surgery and Pediatric Surgery.
The July 2017 session entrance examination was held on June 2017 and conducted as computer-based exam only.
Online registration for this session was on from 13th April to 24th May 2017. The exams were conducted from 15th to 18th June 2017.
Candidates successful in the DNB-CET shall be asked to participate in a Centralized merit based counseling conducted by National Board of Examinations for allotment of DNB seats at NBE accredited Institutions/ hospitals/medical colleges in order of their merit and candidate shall be able to opt for the NBE accredited institution/hospital/medical college of their choice as per availability at their merit.
