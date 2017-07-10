Dibrugarh University BA, BSc, BCom Even Semester Result 2017: Know How To Check

Dibrugarh University has declared the results for the even semesters of BA, BSc and BCom course examinations. The results for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for all streams of graduation courses can be checked online now. the results are available at the official website of the Dibrugarh University. Alternatively candidates can also check their result at dibru.net and dibruonline.in:8080/examResult/. Candidates should not panic as the website is too slow due to multiple logins. The exam was held in May 2017.



Pallabi Bhattacharjya from Moran Mahila Mahavidyalaya has been declared as the best graduate in Arts stream. She has scored 85.36 per cent in the exam. Tania Kashyap (78.54 per cent) from NERIM Guwahati and Himangshu Sekhar Sarmah (91.21 per cent) from JB College are the best graduates in Commerce and Science stream, respectively.



How to check Dibrugarh University BA, BSc, BCom Results?

Go to the official website of the University

Click on the results

Alternatively go directly to dibru.net

For Marks Details visit www.dibruonline.in:8080/examResult



