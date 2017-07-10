Dibrugarh University BA, BSc, BCom Even Semester Result 2017: Know How To Check

Pallabi Bhattacharjya from Moran Mahila Mahavidyalaya has been declared as the best graduate in Arts stream. She has scored 85.36 per cent in the exam. Tania Kashyap (78.54 per cent) from NERIM Guwahati and Himangshu Sekhar Sarmah (91.21 per cent) from JB College are the best graduates in Commerce and Science stream, respectively.
How to check Dibrugarh University BA, BSc, BCom Results?
Go to the official website of the University
Click on the results
Alternatively go directly to dibru.net
For Marks Details visit www.dibruonline.in:8080/examResult
