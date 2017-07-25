DHSE Kerala Plus Two Scrutiny And Revaluation Result Released Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the plus two revaluation and scrutiny result. The result has been released separately for Scrutiny, Revaluation (old scheme), and Revaluation (new scheme).

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DHSE Kerala Plus Two Scrutiny And Revaluation Result Released New Delhi: Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the plus two revaluation and scrutiny result. The result has been released separately for Scrutiny, Revaluation (old scheme), and Revaluation (new scheme). The result can be found on the DHSE official website. The result is available in pdf format and can be easily downloaded by the students. Those candidates who have change of scores on revaluation shall submit their original mark list along with a request to effect the change, through the concerned Higher Secondary School Principals directly to Secretary, Joint Director (Exams) within a month for effecting the change of marks.



How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Scrutiny/revaluation Result?



Step one: Go to DHSE, Kerala official website:

Step two: Click on the ‘more’ link under Examination heading and view the complete list.

Step three: Click on the relevant link, i.e. for scrutiny or revaluation old/new scheme result.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check your result.



The scrutiny result and revaluation result are final and no further request for scrutiny or revaluation will be entertained by the department.



