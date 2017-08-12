DHE Odisha To Release Wait List For Spot Admission To Degree Courses On 21 August DHE Odisha has released the schedule for the second phase admission to degree colleges in the State.

DHE Odisha Degree Admission 2017: Spot Admission Wait List On 21 August New Delhi: Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has started the



Candidates of the wait list should report to the respective colleges on 22 August 2017. Admission of these candidates will be held on 24 August.



About the round 4 (first round of second phase degree admission), data will be updated by the department online at dheodisha.gov.in on 19 August 2017.



In a letter addressed to the principals of the participating colleges, the department has directed to grant admission even over and above the sanctioned strength in Honours subject.



Key dates of 2nd phase for Spot Admission published after increase of 7.5% seats in all +3 (Degree and Autonomous) colleges #eAdmissionpic.twitter.com/1ntRm1Kjcv — SAMS Odisha (@SAMSOdisha) August 11, 2017

