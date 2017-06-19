DHE Odisha Extends Degree Admission Date For 177 CBSE Students CBSE students (177 students) in Odisha whose cases are pending in the High Court, Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has extended the degree admission process.

DHE Odisha Extends Degree Admission Date For 177 CBSE Students New Delhi: For the 177 CBSE students in Odisha whose cases are pending in the High Court, Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has extended the degree admission process. The Department in an official letter has clearly stated that 'admission of 177 (18159) CBSE pass out students' will be done in offline mode before 21 June 2017. Candidates have to submit the Common Application Form available in the SAMS resource centre only along with the court order.



The Department of Higher Education which ensures safe exam and transparent admission process in the State for junior and degree colleges opts for e-admission process.



The letter addressed to the Chairman, Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Bhubaneswar has further mentioned that students can submit the relevant documents in support of +2 or class 12th result within 2 days once it is finalized. The result related documents can be uploaded in the SAMS resource centre.



Selection to degree colleges will be done as per merit and choice.



