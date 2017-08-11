DHE Odisha Degree College Admissions 2017-18: Second Phase Merit List Published On Dheodisha.gov.in

The first allotment list was released on 30 June 2017. Classes for +3 1st year students had already begun on July 24.
In the e-admission process, a total of 834 general colleges had participated in which 124748 candidates had taken admission through first allotment merit list.
DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: How to check
The candidates who have registered for the phase two admissions in Odisha colleges under DHE may follow these steps to check the list:
Go to the official website of DHE
Click on the +3 degree admission link
Click " Merit list phase II"
Chose your options
Check the results
DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: Important Dates
Publication of 2nd Phase Selection merit list: August, 11, 2017
Admission of the selected applicants in 2nd Phase selection: August 16 to 18
Data Updation of 2nd Phase Selection Admission in e-Space: August 19
