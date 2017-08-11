DHE Odisha Degree College Admissions 2017-18: Second Phase Merit List Published On Dheodisha.gov.in

After considering the plight of students who could not take admission in the first phase of degree admission, Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha released a second phase list now.

Education | | Updated: August 11, 2017 19:54 IST
New Delhi:  After considering the plight of students who could not take admission in the first phase of degree admission, Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha released a second phase list now. The department, in an official letter, has earlier mentioned that such candidates can complete their admission in the upper choice colleges from 16 August 2017 to 18 August 2017. Now the DHE Odisha has released a new list and the students may take admission in the colleges they have been allotted with this list.

The first allotment list was released on 30 June 2017. Classes for +3 1st year students had already begun on July 24. 

In the e-admission process, a total of 834 general colleges had participated in which 124748 candidates had taken admission through first allotment merit list.


DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: How to check 


The candidates who have registered for the phase two admissions in Odisha colleges under DHE may follow these steps to check the list:
DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: How to check from dheodisha.gov.in


Go to the official website of DHE
Click on the +3 degree admission link
Click " Merit list phase II"
Chose your options
Check the results
 

DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: Important Dates


Publication of 2nd Phase Selection merit list: August, 11, 2017
Admission of the selected applicants in 2nd Phase selection:    August 16 to 18
Data Updation of 2nd Phase Selection Admission in e-Space: August 19

