Share EMAIL PRINT DHE Odisha Degree College Admissions 2017-18: Second Phase Merit List Published On Dheodisha.gov.in New Delhi: After considering the plight of students who could not take admission in the first phase of degree admission, Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha released a second phase list now. The department, in an official letter, has earlier mentioned that such candidates can complete their admission in the upper choice colleges from 16 August 2017 to 18 August 2017. Now the DHE Odisha has released a new list and the students may take admission in the colleges they have been allotted with this list.



The first allotment list was released on 30 June 2017.



In the e-admission process, a total of 834 general colleges had participated in which 124748 candidates had taken admission through first allotment merit list.

DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: How to check

The candidates who have registered for the phase two admissions in Odisha colleges under DHE may follow these steps to check the list: DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: How to check from dheodisha.gov.in

Go to the official website of DHE

Click on the +3 degree admission link

Click " Merit list phase II"

Chose your options

Check the results

DHE Odisha degree college admissions 2017-18: Important Dates

Publication of 2nd Phase Selection merit list: August, 11, 2017

Admission of the selected applicants in 2nd Phase selection: August 16 to 18

Data Updation of 2nd Phase Selection Admission in e-Space: August 19



