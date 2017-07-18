DHE Odisha To Release Degree Admission Third Selection List Today DHE Odisha plus three third selection list for admission to degree colleges in the state will be released on the official website. Candidates can find the list 11.00 am onwards.

DHE Odisha To Release Degree Admission Third Selection List Today New Delhi: DHE Odisha plus three third selection list for admission to degree colleges in the state will be released on the official website. Candidates can find the list 11.00 am onwards. The list was supposed to be released earlier. As per the new schedule the second selection list for degree admission in the State will be released on 18 July and admission for the same will begin on 20 July. Candidates can get the merit list at dheodisha.gov.in.



Classes for +3 1st year students will begin on 24 July.



A total of 234893 applications were submitted for degree admission. Higher participation was visible in science stream followed by Arts and Commerce.



A total of 834 general colleges have participated in the e-admission process for 217973 sanctioned strength. As of now, 124748 candidates have taken admission through the



How to check DHE Odisha +3 third selection list?

Go to the official website

Click on the +3 degree admission link

Check the selection list



This is the final selection list for degree admission in Odisha. Classes will commence soon after the completion of admission process.



