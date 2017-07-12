DHE Odisha To Release +3 Second Selection List Today

Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the second selection list for degree admission today. The list is expected to be released at 11 am. DHE Odisha was supposed to release the list on 8 July. However, the date was changed a day before . As per the new schedule the second selection list for degree admission in the State will be released on 12 July and admission for the same will begin a day after. Candidates can get the merit list at dheodisha.gov.in.The third list will be released for granting admission to degree courses will be released on 18 July. Classes for +3 1st year students will begin on 24 July 2017.

A total of 157188 candidates were placed in the first selection list out of which 82047 were female candidates. A total of 234893 applications were submitted for degree admission. Higher participation was visible in science stream followed by Arts and Commerce.



Click here for more Education News

