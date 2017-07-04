DHE Odisha Degree Admission 2nd Merit List On 7 July, +2 Admission To Conclude On 6 July

DHE Odisha to conclude +2 admission in the State on 6 July. Second merit list for degree admission to be released on 7 July.

Education | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2017 13:26 IST
DHE Odisha Degree Admission 2nd Merit List On 7 July, +2 Admission To Conclude On 6 July

DHE Odisha Degree Admission Second List On 7 July

New Delhi:  Candidates seeking for +3 admission in Odisha can expect the second merit list on 7 July. Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the second merit list for degree admission after the completion of admission process of candidates selected under first merit list. Classes for +2 1st year students will begin on 6 July. Candidates can find every update regarding the admission from the official web portal of the department at dheodisha.gov.in. Classes for 1st year students will begin on 19 July.

Read: How to check DHE Odisha + 3 Admission Second Allotment List

In the first allotment list of degree admission, 66.9% candidates were selected out of the total number of applicants. A total of 234893 candidates had applied for the degree admission out of which 16089 and 95046 candidates have been selected in Commerce and Arts stream. 4 transgender candidates had also made it to the first allotment list.

+2 admission, which began in the State with the declaration of first allotment list on 13 June is currently going through admission of 3rd allotment list candidates.

Odisha government's e-admission through SAMS (Students Academic Management System) for all +2 junior educational institutions and degree colleges in the State has simplified the application process to a great extent. Online CAF was invited from applicants for applying to courses in Self Financing (Junior) Educational institutions, Vocational & Sanskrit Educational institutions, as well.

Click here for more Education News


