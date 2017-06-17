Odisha +2 Admission 2017: 322167 Selection In First Phase, Next Phase On 22 June DHE Odisha will release the second merit list for +2 admission on 22 June.

Out of close to 5 lakh applications received through the online CAF for the first phase of 2 admission in Odisha, 322167 students have been selected. '3,22,167 students selected in 1st phase for admission in (+2) Arts, Science, Commerce, Sanskrit & Vocational Streams,' is the recent update given by the Department of Higher Education Odisha. The next merit list will be released on 22 June at 11 am. Admission of the candidates placed in the first merit list has begun and will continue till 19 June 2017.While 201871 students have been selected in the Arts stream, 85569 have made it to the first selection list of Science stream. 21821 selections have been made in the first merit list of Commerce stream. 5797 and 7109 students have been selected for vocational and Sanskrit streams, respectively.The total sanctioned strength of 1578 participating colleges is 419641. The next phases will witness students competing against close to 1.2 lakh seats.Also Read: Odisha +2 Admission- Important Points To Note The plus two admission in the State will be held against the sanctioned seat strength of 419641. Online CAF was accepted by the Higher Education Department till 7 June. Students, can check the cut off marks of the colleges at the online Student Academic Management System (SAMS).Click here for more Education News