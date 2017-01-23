Delhi's Tableau For Republic Day Parade: 'Model Government School' To Portray The Transformation In The Education Sector

New Delhi: Delhi's tableau, which will be part of the republic day parade, has been set up as a model government school to portray the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the education sector. The capital city will make a comeback in the parade after three years with its tableau managing to secure a place after passing through the competitive selection process. "The tableaux are selected through a very competitive process and a high-level committee headed by the Defence Secretary makes the selection. Delhi has been participating every year but could not make it through the selection process in recent years. This year it has been selected," a Defence Ministry official told Press Trust of India. Set up as a Model Government School, the tableau will portray the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken in the education sector.
Delhi government's education initiatives like model school project, parent-teachers training programme, mega parent-teacher meetings and skill development centres will be highlighted in the tableau. Along with this, the famous Jantar Mantar, which is an equinoctial sundial in city will also be featured in Delhi Tableau.
Earlier in first week of January, the Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, dismissed the rumours and said that Defence Ministry has confirmed their participation. "Heard rumours about Delhi state tableau. Our theme is education and schooling. We have a confirmation from the central government about our participation," Mishra tweeted then.
Delhi's tableau had last participated in the 2013 Republic Day parade. It had portrayed the city's diverse culture, owing to its inhabitants from different backgrounds and regions, and its status as the country's hub for performing and fine arts.
"A total of 23 tableaux would participate in the parade, with 17 of them belonging to states and the union territories. Besides, six tableaux from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Party Alleviation, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research will also be part of the parade," the official added.
(With inputs from PTI)
