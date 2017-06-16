Delhi University UG Admissions 2017: Entrance Based Courses Registration Starts, Apply @ Du.ac.in

In merit-based courses, more than 3 lakh students registered before the window closed on last week.
Earlier the application process was scheduled to start on May 31 and has been delayed by almost a fortnight.
Entrance-based programmes include, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) in Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communication and Music.
Registration for the Postgraduate courses in the university started on last Monday and the online process for 72 PG programmes will be concluded on June 22.
DU UG Admission 2017: How to register for Entrance-Based Courses
The candidates may follow these steps given below to register themselves in the Delhi University portal for Undergraduate entrance-based courses:
Step One: Go to the official portal of DU, du.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the UG entrance based courses link
Step Three: Register yourself
Step Four: Enter the required fields
Step Five: Pay the fee
Step Six: Submit your form
DU UG Entrance-Based Courses Registration: Important Dates
Starting Date for Online Registration: 16th June 2017
Closing Date for Online Registration: 25th June 2017
Commencement of Classes: 20th July 2017
For the UG merit-based courses, Delhi University has shifted the date for announcement of first cut off from June 20 to June 23. The cut offs will be declared in the evening and the admission process will start at the colleges the next day.
