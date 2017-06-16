Delhi University UG Admissions 2017: Entrance Based Courses Registration Starts, Apply @ Du.ac.in

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 16, 2017 23:00 IST
New Delhi:  Delhi University (DU) has started the Entrance Based Undergraduate Courses admission registration on June 16, today. The University of Delhi has started the registration on the official website of the varsity. The university has already concluded the registration for merit based courses on June 13. To register for the entrance based courses in DU, students may log on to the official website of the university, du.ac.in. Online registration for these courses will be concluded on June 25.

In merit-based courses, more than 3 lakh students registered before the window closed on last week. 

Earlier the application process was scheduled to start on May 31 and has been delayed by almost a fortnight.

Entrance-based programmes include, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BA (Hons) in Business Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Multimedia and Mass Communication and Music.

Registration for the Postgraduate courses in the university started on last Monday and the online process for 72 PG programmes will be concluded on June 22.


DU UG Admission 2017: How to register for Entrance-Based Courses

 
delhi university

The candidates may follow these steps given below to register themselves in the Delhi University portal for Undergraduate entrance-based courses:

Step One: Go to the official portal of DU, du.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the UG entrance based courses link

Step Three: Register yourself

Step Four: Enter the required fields

Step Five: Pay the fee

Step Six: Submit your form


DU UG Entrance-Based Courses Registration: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Registration: 16th June 2017
Closing Date for Online Registration: 25th June 2017
Commencement of Classes: 20th July 2017

For the UG merit-based courses, Delhi University has shifted the date for announcement of first cut off from June 20 to June 23. The cut offs will be declared in the evening and the admission process will start at the colleges the next day.

