Delhi University UG Admission 2017: More Than 2 Lakh Register, Online Registration Deadline Extended

University of Delhi has extended the deadline for online registration for the undergraduate courses in the NCR based central university. The Delhi University (DU) UG registration for merit based programmes now will will go on till tomorrow evening. The university has given a window for the online registration for UG on the official portal of DU. According to IANS, more than 2 lakh candidates have applied for various UG programmes in DU this admission season which has now been extended by a day considering the "overwhelming" response, the varsity said.



DU's Undergraduate (Merit Based) admission portal shall remain open till June 13, 2017 at 5 PM, which was scheduled to be closed today and the university is expected to declare the first cut-off list on June 20.



In another development today, DU has started the process of online registration for the



"We have extended the admission period till Tuesday 5 p.m. because the registration count kept increasing till the very last moment as we saw on the website. Since we all know there will always be those who wait till the eleventh hour to make a move, we thought of giving them a fair chance," Ashutosh Bhardwaj, a member of Admission Committee, told IANS.



Course-wise, Bachelor of Arts (BA Programme) has emerged as the most popular course in DU UG online registration of all till now, with 1,34,847 applications, followed by English (Honours) and BA (Commerce), which received 1,24,220 and 1,04975 applications.



Geographically, highest number of applicants have come from Delhi at 1,20,514, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 62,024 and and Haryana with 38,702. A total of 33 candidates hailed from as far away as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reported IANS.



According to IANS, candidates diagnosed with intellectual disability and mental behaviour, now entitled to reservation up to five per cent (supernumerary) under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, also applied this admission season.



The two categories have elicited 108 and 29 applications respectively. A total of 52 applications have come from those suffering from chronic neurological blood disorder, who are also covered under the new act.



(With Inputs from IANS)



