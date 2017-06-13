Delhi University UG Admission 2017: Merit Courses Registration Ends, ECA Trails To Start From June 17

Meanwhile, an official confirmed to NDTV that the entrance based undergraduate courses registration may start on this week only.
As it stands in the last moments of the registration, more than 3 lakh students were able to register for the merit-based courses while only 2.25 students candidates were able to complete the fee payment process, added the official.
Last year, the number of applications (both online and offline) received by DU for over 60,000 seats had crossed 3.4 lakh even as the deadline for the same was extended to three more days till June 19, 2016.
As of yesterday evening, much preferred courses among the lot this time were BA (Hons) English with 1,24,220 registrations, 1,04,975 for BCom, 1,34,847 for BA and 95,497 for BA (Hons) Political Science. Most of the applicants belonged to Delhi (1,20,514), Uttar Pradesh (62,024), Haryana (38,702) and Bihar (10,783).
ECA preliminary trails schedule will be displayed soon on the official website.
DU Undergraduate Admissions 2017-2018: Important Dates
Starting Date for Online Registration: May 22
Closing Date for Online Registration: June 13
Notification of First Admission List: Junr 20
Commencement of Classes: July 20
Closing date of Admission: August 16
Click here for more Education News