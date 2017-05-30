Delhi University UG Admission 2017: Entrance-Based Courses Registration Starts Tomorrow

For the admission through the merit-based courses, DU will released the first cut-off list on June 20.
Delhi University UG Admission 2017: Entrance-Based Courses
The list of courses for which an entrance test will be conducted is given below:
Bachelor of Mannagement Studies (BMS)
Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)
BA (Hons.) Business Economics
BA (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences
Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)
BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication
B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)
BA (Hons.) Music
Delhi University UG Admission: Important Dates
The schedule of online registration for admission to various programmes is as given below:
UG Merit Based Programmes: May 22, 2017
UG Entrance Based Programmes: May 31, 2017
PG Programmes: May 31, 2017
MPhil, PhD Programmes: May 31, 2017
Delhi University UG Admission: Points to remember while registering for entrance-based courses
Some important points to remember while applying for the entrance-based courses mentioned above:
- There will be a separate application portal for entrance-based courses.
- The BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication course is open only for women candidates.
- For certain courses like BMS and BBA, the university will also conduct interview/group discussion after entrance test. Make sure to read complete selection procedure for the course to which you apply.
- The entrance exam will be pen-paper based and objective in nature.
- While applying for entrance-based courses you will need to upload a photograph, signature, copy of id proof, and a copy of class 10th certificate for proof of date of birth.
