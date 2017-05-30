Delhi University UG Admission 2017: Entrance-Based Courses Registration Starts Tomorrow The registration for the entrance based courses in University of Delhi' s undergraduate admission 2017 will start tomorrow. The registration for the merit-based courses in Delhi University is currently underway.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UG Admission 2017: DU Entrance-Based Courses Registration Starts Tomorrow New Delhi: The registration for the entrance based courses in University of Delhi' s undergraduate admission 2017 will start tomorrow. The registration for the merit-based courses is currently underway. The registration for these courses in Delhi University (DU) started on May 22. This year the university will be conducting entrance test for a total of nine under graduate courses. In comparison to last year, only one more course has been added to the list of entrance-based courses, i.e. BA (Hons.) in Music.



Delhi University UG Admission 2017: Entrance-Based Courses



The list of courses for which an entrance test will be conducted is given below:

Bachelor of Mannagement Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

BA (Hons.) Business Economics

BA (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)

BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

BA (Hons.) Music



Delhi University UG Admission: Important Dates



The schedule of online registration for admission to various programmes is as given below:



UG Merit Based Programmes: May 22, 2017

UG Entrance Based Programmes: May 31, 2017

PG Programmes: May 31, 2017

MPhil, PhD Programmes: May 31, 2017



Delhi University UG Admission: Points to remember while registering for entrance-based courses



Some important points to remember while applying for the entrance-based courses mentioned above: There will be a separate application portal for entrance-based courses. The BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication course is open only for women candidates. For certain courses like BMS and BBA, the university will also conduct interview/group discussion after entrance test. Make sure to read complete selection procedure for the course to which you apply. The entrance exam will be pen-paper based and objective in nature. While applying for entrance-based courses you will need to upload a photograph, signature, copy of id proof, and a copy of class 10th certificate for proof of date of birth.

