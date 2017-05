Delhi University UG Admission 2017: Entrance-Based Courses Registration Starts Tomorrow

There will be a separate application portal for entrance-based courses. The BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication course is open only for women candidates. For certain courses like BMS and BBA, the university will also conduct interview/group discussion after entrance test. Make sure to read complete selection procedure for the course to which you apply. The entrance exam will be pen-paper based and objective in nature. While applying for entrance-based courses you will need to upload a photograph, signature, copy of id proof, and a copy of class 10th certificate for proof of date of birth.

The registration for the entrance based courses in University of Delhi' s undergraduate admission 2017 will start tomorrow. The registration for the merit-based courses is currently underway. The registration for these courses in Delhi University (DU) started on May 22. This year the university will be conducting entrance test for a total of nine under graduate courses. In comparison to last year, only one more course has been added to the list of entrance-based courses, i.e. BA (Hons.) in Music.For the admission through the merit-based courses, DU will released the first cut-off list on June 20.The list of courses for which an entrance test will be conducted is given below:Bachelor of Mannagement Studies (BMS)Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)BA (Hons.) Business EconomicsBA (Hons.) Humanities and Social SciencesBachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)BA (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass CommunicationB.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)BA (Hons.) MusicThe schedule of online registration for admission to various programmes is as given below:UG Merit Based Programmes: May 22, 2017UG Entrance Based Programmes: May 31, 2017PG Programmes: May 31, 2017MPhil, PhD Programmes: May 31, 2017Some important points to remember while applying for the entrance-based courses mentioned above: