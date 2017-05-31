Delhi University UG Admission 2017: DU Website Fully Functional, 3,500 Register The nervous wait for those seeking admission to Delhi University (DU) ended on Wednesday when the university allowed students to complete the registration process on its website.

"The admission web portal for the undergraduate (merit based) programmes...is working efficiently and all the tabs are active and within two hours of opening all the tabs, more than 3,500 applicants completed their registration...," the university said in a statement.



The registration process for the undergraduate programmes (merit based) was started on May 22. But, the students were only able to enter their "personal details", as the tab for "academic details" remained inactive.



So far, 160,131 admission seekers have registered themselves on the website, out of which 73,824 are male and 56,994 female.



