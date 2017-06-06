Delhi University Teachers Protest Near Vice Chancellor's Office Against 'Delay' In Confirmation Letters

Delhi University teachers today staged a demonstration near the Vice-Chancellor's office against "delay" in confirmation letters to them even after completing probation of 12 months. A number of teachers from various departments have alleged that the administration has been "tampering" with their service conditions even after two years of their service. The protests led by Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) emphasised the Ordinance Eleven, Section 1-A of Delhi University Act - that mandated teachers to be on probation for a period of one year and may further be extended by not more than 12 months."Teachers are being unduly harassed and denied their right to confirmation. While it was noted that some teachers have been given their confirmation letter, the DUTA reiterates its demand that there be no further delay in issue of confirmation letters and the harassment meted out to teachers by the administration in one garb or another stop," Nandita Narain, President of DUTA, said.The association has called for - Pen Down Strike - and public meeting at the Arts Faculty Gate tomorrow between 11 am and 2 pm to demand the withdrawal of the retrospective application of API.The regulation had denied promotion to more than 3,000 teachers, and the counting of past service for promotion, she said.