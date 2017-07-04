Conduct Re-Exam Or Promote B.Com. Students Failed In Practical, Demands DUSU

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) today demanded that the varsity promotes all B.Com students who had failed in the computer applications practical exam or hold it again within a month. Third year B.Com students of various colleges under the DU had alleged that they were "misinformed" about the pass marks for the practical exam, as a result of which over 300 students reportedly failed. "Nobody told us that 16 was the minimum marks needed for clearing computer application practical exam. We thought aggregate 40 marks, including internals, theory and practicals, was needed to clear the exam," Pawan Tanwar of Shaheed Bhagat Singh evening college said.Following the controversy, DUSU today submitted a memorandum to the university administration and demanded that they implement it, failing which the union would launch a protest."It is a mistake on the part of the administration to not give proper information to students about pass marks. If they do not meet the demand, we will launch a protest near the dean's office," DUSU president Amit Tanwar said.Deputy Dean of Students' Welfare Gurpreet Tuteja refused to speak on the issue while Dean of Examinations Vinay Gupta was not available for comment.