Admission Begins At Delhi University's School Of Journalism

New Delhi: The University of Delhi yesterday began registration for its first ever five-year integrated journalism course, both in Hindi and English, at newly-established Delhi School of Journalism. The last date for registering for the Delhi University (DU) journalism courses is September 8 and the students will have to attend an online entrance test on September 17 for the admission. According to Indo-Asian News Service, there will be sixty intakes in English and Hindi language programme, which will be taught in 10 semesters.



The course will be taught under the Faculty of Social Sciences of the university and the idea the Delhi School of Journalism was proposed by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi in last September, J.P. Dubey, Dean of Social Sciences told media yesterday.



"After much deliberation we have finally be able to launch the course. Rigour and variety of content will be our primary concern with the course," said J.P. Dubey.



The building for the new Journalism school will be located in the campus at Sports Complex, Cluster Innovation Centre, reported IANS.



Prof. Maharaj K. Pandit, the Head of Admission Committee, told IANS that the courses are designed with a comprehensive view.



"Journalism is just one aspect of it. There is a host of avenues in which one can go, like advertisement, public relations, documentary filmmaking, fiction writing etc,", Prof. Pandit replied to a query on the need for the course when the media field can hardly be said to be burgeoning.



Though the course will be a five-year integrated programme, according to PTI, a student can quit it after three years with a BA degree.



DU's



Indian languages Tamil and Bengali, besides foreign languages such as Arabic, Spanish, French and Mandarin, will also be made available as an optional languages for students who are interested.



Meanwhile, University of Delhi announced its Eleventh Cut-Off list for admission to Merit Based Undergraduate Programme for the academic year 2017-2018 yesterday. The admissions based on eleventh cut-off will be done on August 24 and August 25.



(With Inputs from IANS and PTI)



