Delhi University Releases Final Cut-Off List, Admissions Start Today

The Delhi University (DU) on Monday released its fifth and final cut-off list as per schedule and Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women set its highest cut-off at 97.5 per cent in the BA (Hons) Psychology course.The second highest cut-off is 97.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics in the Hindu College, followed by 97 per cent for BA (Hons) Journalism in LSR.The admissions for the final list will begin today and conclude on July 19.Most of the courses have been closed for the general category students in several DU colleges, according to the data released by the university.Admissions for B.Com (Hons) in SRCC and BA (Hons) English in Hindu College have been closed for all the categories.The DU had announced its first cut-off on June 23 and the highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in the SGTB Khalsa College."After the approval of admission by the respective colleges, the applicant has to make an online payment on the university's website before the deadline," said a release.Further cut-offs might be announced, depending on the availability of seats, it added.