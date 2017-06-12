Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: Online Registration Started, Apply Now

University of Delhi has started the process of online registration for the masters or postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD in the NCR based central university.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 12, 2017 22:26 IST
New Delhi:  University of Delhi has started the process of online registration for the masters or postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD in the NCR based central university. The Delhi University (DU) PG, MPhil and PhD registration process will go on till June 22. The university has given separate windows for the online registration for these masters courses on the official portal of DU.

DU's Undergraduate (Merit Based) admission portal shall remain open till June 13, 2017 at 5 PM, which was scheduled to be closed today and the university is expected to declare the first cut-off list will be announced on June 20.
 

Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: How to do online registration

 
du pg admission

DU PG, MPhil and PhD admission 2017: Follow these steps to register @ du.ac.in


The students may follow these steps to register themselves in the Delhi University portal for masters admission:

Step One: Go to the official portal of DU, du.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the concerned link; PG or Mphil, PhD
Step Three: Register yourself
Step Four: Enter the required fields
Step Five: Pay the fee
Step Six: Submit your form
 

Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: Things to take care while registering


For Each Course separate form need to be submitted.
Information once filled can not be changed
Only a single candidate can apply from a registration
Applicant must keep the scanned copies of following documents handy for application:

Passport size photograph, max size 50KB and dimensions 100px (min. width) X 130px (min. height),  Signature, max size 50KB and dimensions 140px (min. width) X 60px (min. height),  ID Proof (Self Attested), max size 100KB, any one of the following, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Voter's Identity Card, Passport, College Identity Card, Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof, max size 100KB, Caste Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable), max size 100KB, PwD Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB and CW Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB.


DU PG Admission Registration: Important Dates


Start date for online Registration: 12th June 2017
Closing date for online Registration: 22th June 2017

