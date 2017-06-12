Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: Online Registration Started, Apply Now

DU's Undergraduate (Merit Based) admission portal shall remain open till June 13, 2017 at 5 PM, which was scheduled to be closed today and the university is expected to declare the first cut-off list will be announced on June 20.
Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: How to do online registration
The students may follow these steps to register themselves in the Delhi University portal for masters admission:
Step One: Go to the official portal of DU, du.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the concerned link; PG or Mphil, PhD
Step Three: Register yourself
Step Four: Enter the required fields
Step Five: Pay the fee
Step Six: Submit your form
Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: Things to take care while registering
For Each Course separate form need to be submitted.
Information once filled can not be changed
Only a single candidate can apply from a registration
Applicant must keep the scanned copies of following documents handy for application:
Passport size photograph, max size 50KB and dimensions 100px (min. width) X 130px (min. height), Signature, max size 50KB and dimensions 140px (min. width) X 60px (min. height), ID Proof (Self Attested), max size 100KB, any one of the following, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Voter's Identity Card, Passport, College Identity Card, Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof, max size 100KB, Caste Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable), max size 100KB, PwD Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB and CW Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB.
DU PG Admission Registration: Important Dates
Start date for online Registration: 12th June 2017
Closing date for online Registration: 22th June 2017
