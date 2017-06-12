Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: Online Registration Started, Apply Now University of Delhi has started the process of online registration for the masters or postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD in the NCR based central university.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: Online Registration Started, Apply Now New Delhi: University of Delhi has started the process of online registration for the masters or postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD in the NCR based central university. The



DU's Undergraduate (Merit Based) admission portal shall remain open till June 13, 2017 at 5 PM, which was scheduled to be closed today and the university is expected to declare the first cut-off list will be announced on June 20.

Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: How to do online registration DU PG, MPhil and PhD admission 2017: Follow these steps to register @ du.ac.in

The students may follow these steps to register themselves in the Delhi University portal for masters admission:



Step One: Go to the official portal of DU, du.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the concerned link; PG or Mphil, PhD

Step Three: Register yourself

Step Four: Enter the required fields

Step Five: Pay the fee

Step Six: Submit your form

Delhi University PG, MPhil, PhD Admissions 2017: Things to take care while registering

For Each Course separate form need to be submitted.

Information once filled can not be changed

Only a single candidate can apply from a registration

Applicant must keep the scanned copies of following documents handy for application:



Passport size photograph, max size 50KB and dimensions 100px (min. width) X 130px (min. height), Signature, max size 50KB and dimensions 140px (min. width) X 60px (min. height), ID Proof (Self Attested), max size 100KB, any one of the following, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Voter's Identity Card, Passport, College Identity Card, Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof, max size 100KB, Caste Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable), max size 100KB, PwD Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB and CW Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB.

DU PG Admission Registration: Important Dates

Start date for online Registration: 12th June 2017

Closing date for online Registration: 22th June 2017



Click here for more





University of Delhi has started the process of online registration for the masters or postgraduate courses, MPhil and PhD in the NCR based central university. The Delhi University (DU) PG, MPhil and PhD registration process will go on till June 22. The university has given separate windows for the online registration for these masters courses on the official portal of DU.DU's Undergraduate (Merit Based) admission portal shall remain open till June 13, 2017 at 5 PM, which was scheduled to be closed today and the university is expected to declare the first cut-off list will be announced on June 20.The students may follow these steps to register themselves in the Delhi University portal for masters admission:Step One: Go to the official portal of DU, du.ac.inStep Two: Click on the concerned link; PG or Mphil, PhDStep Three: Register yourselfStep Four: Enter the required fieldsStep Five: Pay the feeStep Six: Submit your formFor Each Course separate form need to be submitted.Information once filled can not be changedOnly a single candidate can apply from a registrationApplicant must keep the scanned copies of following documents handy for application:Passport size photograph, max size 50KB and dimensions 100px (min. width) X 130px (min. height), Signature, max size 50KB and dimensions 140px (min. width) X 60px (min. height), ID Proof (Self Attested), max size 100KB, any one of the following, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Voter's Identity Card, Passport, College Identity Card, Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof, max size 100KB, Caste Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable), max size 100KB, PwD Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB and CW Certificate (Self Attested) (If Applicable) , max size 100KB.Start date for online Registration: 12th June 2017Closing date for online Registration: 22th June 2017Click here for more Education News