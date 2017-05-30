Delhi University PG Admission: DU To Hold Free Coaching Classes For Entrance Tests The Delhi University has invited applications for its free coaching classes for postgraduate admission tests for students of economically weaker sections.

The



The candidates will be provisionally admitted to the DU Pre-Entrance Summer School 2017 till they complete online registration for the PG entrance examination at the University of Delhi website.



The classes are likely to begin on June 7 for English and Law, and on June 9 for Mathematics, Physics and Zoology.



The classes will be held in the DU North Campus.



