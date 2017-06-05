Delhi University Invites Proposals To Write About Its 100 Years History The University of Delhi has invited project proposals from academics for writing its history for one hundred years.

"Ever since its inception, a strong commitment to excellence in teaching and research has made the University of Delhi a role-model and path-setter for other universities in the World," said a statement from DU.



"Its rich academic tradition has always attracted the most talented students who later on went on to make important contributions to their society," the statement added.



Now approaching its centenary of its inception, DU conducts different programmes from



The university has also got several colleges affiliated with it including the prestigious St. Stephens college, SRCC college and Hindi College.



The University of Delhi has produced many distinguished personalities, including at least seven Heads of state or government and two Nobel Laureates.



The NCR based university has politicians like Narendra Modi, Sheila Dikshit, Naveen Patnaik, Rahul Gandhi and Arun Shourie in its alumni.



Famous Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are alos part of Delhi University alumni.



The proposals may be submitted online at http://historyofdu.du.ac.in/historyofdu.aspx on or before July 15, 2017.



University of Delhi



The University of Delhi is a premier university which is known for its excellence in teaching & research and attracts students and eminent scholars from all over the World. It was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly. The President of India is the Visitor, the Vice President is the Chancellor and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India is the Pro-Chancellor of the University.



(With Inputs from IANS)



