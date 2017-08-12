Delhi University Fills Almost 100% Seats, But Another Cut Off List Can't Be Ruled Out: Senior Official

With the admissions over for the 10th cut-off list, the Delhi University (DU) has filled almost all seats across colleges but still another list cannot be ruled out, a university official said. At the close of admission for Undergraduate Courses (merit based) as per the latest list on Friday, the university announced it had received a total of 56,652 paid applications. Although the number exceeds the total number of seats available (54,000), a senior university official said that the admissions cannot be called over yet."The number (of applications received) include the supernumerary seats as well, we do not know yet how many of them are still vacant.... But at this moment, it is very difficult to say whether there will be another list because of constant movement of students from one college or another," the official told IANS.The primary reason for the still 'vacant' seats is not the lack of applicants, he said, but because of the movement of students, who leave for another college after securing admission in one, as they see a dip in the percentage with the issue of a new cut-off.For example, if there is a dip of one per cent in a certain course in Zakir Hussain Morning College, a student from the college's evening adjunct may apply for the morning one, admission in which he may have missed out of due to that one per cent, the professor said."There's no end to this movement from one course or college to another till the end, which is the reason why colleges show vacant seats till late," he said adding that over-admissions are also not uncommon, since they need to keep a buffer to counter the cancellations which occur often.The first cut-off was issued on June 20 and the classes in the DU started in July 20.